Tinubu to German Chancellor: We’re ready to change weak economy narratives

He gave the assurance during bilateral political talks with the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and his entourage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, “Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country.” “It is just about a few days ago that the Supreme Court of Federal Republic of Nigeria had a final say on our electoral exercise.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa was ready to partner with Germany which occupies the same position in Europe.He said while Germany has advanced in clean energy, Nigeria is still crawling but expressed his administration’s determination to change the narrative. headtopics.com

On security, he said Nigeria was still fighting terrorism but noted the situation was improving as he stressed the need to protect democracy. “We had people diplomatically managing the situation. The need for you to help in that of security will be empahsised and we will continue to require your knowledge.

“Even on the question on how we can continue to support you in doing the best and having this insecurity questions in your country as well. And we will go into the details later, but I can assure you that we will continue our support and our cooperation also in this field. headtopics.com

“But this is something where cooperation is also important and we will do so and it will be an important aspect of our work together.”

