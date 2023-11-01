Tinubu Threatens Ministers With Sack Over Performance, Takes Responsibility For Buhari's Failures

The 2023 Cabinet Retreat, themed ‘Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda’, was organised for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and other top government functionaries. “But you are there to help me succeed. Success, I must achieve, by all means necessary. We have great minds, great intellects, and all that we need.”

“Healthcare is priority, education is a must. No other weapon against poverty than education. You have the opportunity to change things.” “You will sign a bond (of performance) with me, you If you are performing, nothing to fear, if you miss the objective, if you don’t perform, you leave us,” Tinubu declared.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: JUST IN: Tinubu threatens to fire underperforming ministersPresident Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 31, said that the ministers in his cabinet would only be allowed to keep their positions if they..

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: BREAKING: President Tinubu threatens to sack underperforming ministersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Be ready to perform or you leave us, Tinubu warns ministersThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Be ready to perform or you leave us, Tinubu warns ministers

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: You either perform or leave my cabinet, Tinubu tells ministersA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

CHANNELSTV: JUST IN: Deliver Or Get Sacked, Tinubu Warns Ministers At Cabinet RetreatBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: Wike, Umahi, other ministers sing Tinubu’s “on your mandate” song during FEC meeting [VIDEO]A new video showing ministers singing President Bola Tinubu’s popular “on your mandate” song during the FEC meeting has emerged.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕