First of all, I must thank the members of the National Assembly for their expeditious handling of this bill, considering the children of Nigeria that education is the tool to fight against poverty effectively. We are determined to ensure education is given the proper attention necessary for the country, including skill-development programmes. This is to ensure that no one no matter how poor their background is, is excluded from quality education and opportunity to build their future.
BREAKING: Tinubu signs student loan amendment bill into law We are here because we are all educated and we are helped, in the past we’ve seen a lot of our children drop out of colleges and given up the opportunity. That is no more! The standard and the control is there for you to apply no matter who you are as lang as you are a Nigerian citize
