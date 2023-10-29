Tinubu Should Sign Executive Order On Unexplained Wealth, Says Ndume

Ndume, who is the lawmaker representing Borno South under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made the remark in the wake of a comment by retired Supreme Court Justice Musa Muhammad Dattijo over the level of corruption in the country’s judiciary.

While saying there are bills in the UK and other parts of the world to tackle such issues, the lawmaker said he tried to introduce some laws to tackle it but that did not scale through. “I have tried several times but you know, the excuse here and there. I think the best way to get this across is when the bill comes from the executive,” he said on Channels Television’sAccording to Ndume, the level of unexplained wealth in the country especially among politicians and civil service requires some laws to combat.

