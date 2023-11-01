Tinubu sets up constitutional review c’ttee on Police reforms

He said the committee consisted of the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, all collaborating on a shared reform agenda to ensure comprehensive overhaul of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The committee comprises Minister of Police Affairs, NSA, Chairman of PSC and the chairman of the NGF to work on common on reform agenda with a view to make sure that the Nigeria Police is reformed.” The governor added that the new committee wouldcome up with ideas that would lead to reforms of the Nigerian Police Force.

Governor Abiodun further revealed that the newly confirmed IGP also addressed the council on major police requirements, which involved technology-driven policing. “The issue of funding also came up and this committee of 4-5 will look at these issues that border on reforms. We observed that there have been no meaningful reforms since the establishment of the Nigerian Police Force.

