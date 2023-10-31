Tinubu sets up committee to consider gaps in police legal framework

According to Mohammed, who lauded the choice of Egbetokun as IGP, the council’s meeting and the confirmation process led to extended deliberations concerning the Nigeria Police Force. He said: “The confirmation of the IGP prompted further discussion on the Nigeria Police Force and the President has formed a special Committee to look at all the gaps in Nigeria’s 1999 constitution with a view to bring harmony and synergy, closing technology and manpower to the Nigerian Police force.

Abiodun disclosed that the National Police Council observed that no meaningful reforms have taken place in the Nigerian Police force since its creation in 1861. “The need for community-based policing, the need to ensure that required budgetary provision is provided for community-based policing which has been proven to be very effective”, he said.

“The IGP also remarked on professionalism g the police canvassing that each police man will have endowed certain qualities and they should be encouraged to follow those qualities so that they can be encouraged to follow such qualities so that they will be professional.

“So we believe that with the newly set up committee they will come up with ideas that would lead to reforms that will characterize the new Nigerian Police Force.”

