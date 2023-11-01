Tinubu seeks Senate’s nod for $7bn, €100m external loan

In the letter, the president said the Federal Executive Council under ex-president Muhammad Buhari had approved the loan facility on May 15, 2023, to finance infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, insecurity, and other sectors.

He said: “The Senate is invited to note that following the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on the economy in the country, the African Development Bank (AFDB) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have indicated interest in assisting the country in mitigating the economic shocks and recent reforms with a sum of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively in addition to the Federal Executive Council approved 2022-2024 external borrowing plan.

He said: “The project cuts across all sectors with specific emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security and employment as well as financial management reforms, among others.“The total facility of the projects and programmes under the borrowing plan is $7,864,508,559 dollars and then in Euro, 100 million euros respectively.”

He noted that all the projects will be implemented across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory. “The projects and programmes will be implemented in all the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

“Given the nature of these facilities and the need to consolidate the country to normalcy, it has become exigent to request the Senate’s consideration and approval of the 2022-2024 external borrowing plans to enable the government to deliver its responsibilities to Nigerians through expeditious disbursement and efficient project implementation.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Tinubu seeks Senate’s approval to borrow $7.8bn, €100mA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more ⮕

THECABLENG: Tinubu asks n'assembly to approve $7.8bn, €100m in FG's borrowing planNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for 10 RECs-nomineesThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for 10 RECs-nominees

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECsThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 10 RECs

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

PREMIUMTIMESNG: Tinubu writes Senate, seeks confirmation of new INEC RECsPresident Bola Tinubu appointed the new 10 RECs last Wednesday.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more ⮕

NIGERIANEWSDESK: JUST IN: President Tinubu Writes House of Reps, Seeks Approval for N2.1 Trillion Supplementary BudgetA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk | Read more ⮕