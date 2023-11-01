Tinubu seeks Senate approval of $7.8bn, $100m 2022-2024 borrowing plan

The President also disclosed that the World Bank Group initiated an interest in providing funding support of $1 billion and $2 billion to mitigate the economic shocks and recent reforms in the country. The President asked the Senate to give the request a speedy consideration. Akpabio referred the proposal to the committee of the foreign desk, finance, and national planning for further deliberation.

