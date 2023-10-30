Tinubu’s victory ‘hard won’, says Olawepo-Hashim

He therefore urged President Tinubu to ‘now face the job of rescuing Nigerians from the daily grim realities, with more seriousness’.
Olawepo-Hashim said: “As the one with the democratic mandate, President Tinubu has more work to do with the economy hit by its worse inflation in over 20 years, and the currency devalued at 80 per cent in four months of his administration. Hitting the ground running now would not be enough as he needs to fly when needed.
“The legal challenges have come and gone, and I congratulate President Tinubu for a hard-won victory. The dogged but civil challenges mounted by the opposition are important contributions to our democracy and would enrich our jurisprudence. Both the winner and those whose petitions did not succeed must now commit themselves, as leaders, to uniting the country, securing the nation and rescuing the economy, and improving the welfare of her people. headtopics.com
Emenike who was the Abia State Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, called on all contestants and their followers to accept the judgment in good faith. He said: “The judiciary has spoken and people should fall in line. Justices of the Supreme Court followed the rule of law, they were able to set this landmark judgment based on the facts before them and not on emotions. There are laws guiding the electoral process in Nigeria, and the justices gave substantial judgment which will stand the test of time.”
