Tinubu’s victory can’t be annulled over non-electronic transmission of election results

Justice John Okoro made the pronouncement in a lead judgment on the appeal by former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar; and that of the candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, seeking to nullify the February 25, presidential election of President Bola Tinubu. Okoro also dismissed the issue of the 25 per cent requirement for Abuja, as a non-issue. At the time of filing this report, the judgment was still ongoing.

Atiku had, in the motion dated October 5, pleaded with the Supreme Court to grant him leave to bring in additional evidence by way of depositions on oath from the Chicago State University for use in his appeal to wit: the certified discovery deposition made by Caleb Westberg on behalf of Chicago State University on October 3, 2023, disclaiming the certificate presented by the 2nd respondent, Tinubu to the INEC.

