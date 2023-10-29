Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court is ‘hard-won’

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for his “hard-won victory at the Supreme Court.

He therefore urged President Tinubu to now face the job of “rescuing Nigerians from the daily grim realities they face, with more seriousness.” He added: “Hitting the ground running now would not be enough as he now needs to fly when needed. Although the legal challenges to the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections have come and gone rounding off with the verdict of the Supreme Court on sundry appeals on the 26th of October 2023, I want to congratulate President Ahmed Tinubu for a hard-won victory.”

“Both the winner and those whose petitions did not succeed at the courts must now commit themselves as leaders, to the important tasks of uniting the country, securing the nation and rescuing the economy, and improving the welfare of her people. headtopics.com

He emphasized that at this critical juncture in the nation’s history, “important national responsibilities cannot be a gift for yes-boys and girls at moments of severe national crises such as we are currently in.”

