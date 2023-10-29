Tinubu’s team won’t be interrupted by baseless accusations

Following allegations against the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila that he was obstructing progress and speculations about his potential removal, Mr Gbajabiamila said he remains unfazed by rumour peddlers.

There were media reports that Gbajabiamila’s days might be numbered following allegations that he has been trading off appointments in the President Bola Tinubu administration to the highest bidders. It was further reported that there is a growing outcry among Tinubu’s loyalists who are bent on making sure Gbajabiamila is eased out of the Presidential Villa.

But setting the records straight, the President’s Chief of Staff recently took to Twitter and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the “renewed hope agenda” and its promise to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people. headtopics.com

He emphasized that “this agenda is not driven by personal gain or politics motivated by financial interests. The focus is unwavering, and no amount of propaganda will sway it.” He also went on to state that the government has a critical assignment to fulfil adding that the “objectives will not be derailed by baseless accusations from unverifiable sources.”

He also reassured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu and his dedicated team will stay on course and deliver without being distracted. In his message, he stressed that it is not the time “to be sidetracked or allow divisive tactics to interfere with the noble aim.” headtopics.com

Speaking on his verified handle @femigbaja (formerly Twitter), he said: “Last Thursday, the Supreme Court gave the renewed hope agenda a stable platform to deliver good governance to Nigerians. Our agenda is not driven by pecuniary politics, and no amount of propaganda can derail our focus. We have a critical assignment to deliver and our objectives will not be interrupted by baseless accusations from unverifiable quarters.

