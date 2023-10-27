Tinubu’s Supreme Court victory reflects strength, integrity of democratic institutions

This was contained in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Muhammad Gumel. According to the statement, 'On behalf of the people of Jigawa State, I am extending my warmest congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) on his recent Supreme Court verdict upholding his election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

' Governor Namadi noted that the Supreme Court's decision was a testament to the strength and integrity of our country's democratic institutions. 'This verdict reaffirms the trust that the people have placed in your leadership. It is now our collective responsibility to work together in the spirit of national unity and progress. 'Let us focus on the critical issues facing our nation and continue to strive for the betterment of our people,' he said.

Read more:

DailyPostNGR »

Supreme Court: Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Support Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, Governor Otu tells Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Feb 25 Poll: PDP Faults Supreme Court Judgement, Says Apex Court Failed NigeriansThe opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, faulted the Supreme Court judgement on the appeal filed by its presidential candidate, Atiku Read more ⮕

BREAKING: PDP reacts to Tinubu’s victory at Supreme Court, says apex court has failed NigeriansA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

“Supreme Court may send Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu back to Appeal Court”A Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

25% Votes: Supreme Court Upholds Appeal Court’s Ruling On FCTThe Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ruling by the Appeal Court that a candidate does not need to get at least 25 per cent of votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared as the country's president. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court upholds Appeal Court ruling on 25% FCT, IRev in favour of TinubuA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕