Tinubu’s supreme court victory: Afenifere, Arewa, Southern, Middle Belt leaders table demands

National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, while applauding the Supreme Court for affirming Tinubu’s victory, said the President should focus more on security. He said: “It is a matter of concern that insecurity is still being experienced. This can be seen in the upsurge in banditry, kidnapping, herdsmen attack on farmers, cultism and even terrorism.

Afenifere went further to call for a drastic cut in the emoluments and perquisites of political office-holders. It added that in view of the pivotal roles that food and mobility play, highly subsidised vehicles should be provided for transport unions across the country to cut down costs of transportation.

The pan-Yoruba organisation said that now that the distractions, which electoral trials have constituted, are over, Tinubu “is now on a firmer ground to execute noble ideas contained in his Renewed Hope Agenda so as to make life more abundant for Nigerians.”

“This is because no nation thrives in the victory of its faction but through ultimate reconciliation. Victory and defeat are never final.” On its part, the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) called for an immediate restructuring of the country and enthronement of true federalism as was originally entrenched in the 1960 and 1963 Constitutions, stressing that without restructuring, the future of Nigeria remains bleak.

The leaders noted that the Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 presidential election has brought to an end the legal processes on the conduct and outcome of the election. They commended the political class, especially the other leading presidential candidates in the election, Atiku and Obi, for their recourse to constitutional means in redressing their grievances.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challengesThe Nation Newspaper Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges - Adeleke

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: S'Court Verdict: Support Tinubu To Move Nigeria Forward, Group Urges Atiku, Obi An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives (CGGCI), has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: Supreme Court judgement: It’s time for Atiku to show love for NigeriaThe Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar to show more maturity by not only accepting the verdict of the apex court, but also coming out to support the Government of Bola Tinubu.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Supreme Court now has lowest number of Justices in historyThe Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has revealed that the Supreme Court now has the lowest number of Justices in the history of Nigeria.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »

THECABLENG: Chicago State University deposition was not authenticated for use in Nigeria, supreme court rulesNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »