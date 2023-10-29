Tinubu’s govt writes UK, makes fresh demand over Diezani [DETAILS]

A top Federal Government source said that in making the extradition request, the office of the AGF cited Section 2 (2) of Nigeria’s Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and the London Scheme of Extradition within the Commonwealth otherwise known as “The Scheme,” a multilateral treaty which governs extradition between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

“It is true that the AGF has submitted a warrant of arrest and written to the UK government for Diezani’s extradition to Nigeria, but extradition processes are usually cumbersome as it is subject to the approval of the recipient country. Nigeria has made its request, but the UK has to subject it to their laws, and other international institutional bottlenecks that are in place in the UK,” another source said.

The former Minister appeared before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday, over an alleged £100,000 bribe. The EFCC alleged that the former minister in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan from 2010 to 2015 stole $2.5bn from the Nigerian government while she was a minister.

