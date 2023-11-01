Tinubu’s govt budgets N575.6 billion for arms, anti-terrorism fight

The Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces have been allocated over N147.03 billon to upscale internal operations againstOf the eight military and defence agencies allocated the total sum, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Navy will get N211.5 billion, N112.2 billion and N62.8 billion, respectively. The three forces got the largest chunk of the military budget.

Speaking at the end of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Aso Villa, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, said the budget is to “fund urgent issues including national defence and security.”

The document stated that N49.99 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defence, out of which N33.6 billion was given as recurrent and N16.4 billion as capital. Prominent among the capital projects of the Nigerian Army is the purchase of arms and ammunition, including the refurbishment and up-gunning/upgrade of 155mm self-propelled Howitzer Palmaria, artillery guns at the cost of N27.1bn, arms, ammunition and ancillary equipment for the Nigerian Navy at N8.92bn.

The Department of State Services also listed N36.99 billion for the acquisition of an IMSI catcher upgraded version at N1.19 billion, MMG556 at the cost of N5.96 billion, AK Alpha Rifle at N1.40 billion, RPG 7V2 (40MM) at the cost of N1.53 billion.

Our correspondent also observed that N31.59bn was budgeted to boost the morale of security officers in the form of allowances and severance packages.

