Tinubu’s government is development driven, says NASENI boss

Chief Executive Officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu has assured Nigerians that the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu will open up opportunities for socio-economic development of the country.

He charged the 200 beneficiaries of the programme to put the acquired skills to diligent use, adding, “now that you have acquired these new skills, you now have in your hands the power to create economic opportunities for yourselves and even for others.”

"In the 21st century, the significance and value of technical and vocational skills cannot be overemphasized, especially in a developing country like ours. The economic opportunities are limitless, for those who realize the value and commit themselves to learning and re-learning."

In his remark, the Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma appreciated the FG and NASENI for the initiative and urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate gesture by continually supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government both at the state and the Federal level for more dividends of democracy.

"My own pledge is that we will continue to do all that is possible to help Imo youths have headstart in life. And for the women, in addition to the money, NASENI will give to you, Imo State Government will top it up."

Kenneth Ogbonna, Ekene Ihuoma, Nneka Chukwueke among other beneficiaries who spoke to The Guardian expressed joy over the gesture and lauded FG for the initiative.

