Tinubu’s allies allege alienation, emergence of new cabal in Aso Rock

The long list of disenchanted stakeholders include, All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, especially from the Southwest and Northwest, Muslim stakeholders and Yoruba stakeholders, including elders and young professionals, as well as traditional rulers.

Within the political circle, especially among members of the ruling APC and regional stakeholders, there are deep-seated grievances that President Tinubu’s appointments have been lopsided and largely in favour of the Southwest geo-political zone.

They allege being short-changed in spite of their votes giving Tinubu victory in the presidential poll.Specifically, there are concerns within the APC that President Tinubu might have abandoned some of the party elders, who are known to be his allies since 1999, and other party adherents who went to the trenches with him during the presidential primary election and campaigns.

They expressed fears that should the economic crunch continue, aside from the incumbent administration losing credibility, the situation would rubbish the long-term integrity of the Southwest zone in terms of governance.

Chief Akande, perceived as one of the closest allies to the President, is alleged to have lamented to party stalwarts on how difficult it has been for him to assess the Villa, let alone, having opportunity to discuss issues of importance or convey the feelings of Nigerians to Tinubu in recent times.

Even the former governor of Ogun State, who happens to be one of the first elders to commend President Tinubu for having the boldness to remove fuel subsidy, may have also withdrawn.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Friday Sermon: Palestine: The land of one of Islam’s three most holy mosques, By Murtadha GusauPremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

CHANNELSTV: Jonathan Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock After Supreme Court VerdictBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv | Read more »

DAİLYPOSTNGR: 24 hours after Supreme Court judgement, Jonathan visits Aso Rock, congratulates TinubuFormer President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday visited the Presidential Villa to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed his election.

Source: DailyPostNGR | Read more »

THENATİONNEWS: JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso RockThe Nation Newspaper JUST IN: Jonathan visits President Tinubu at Aso Rock

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

THECABLENG: 'Attempted heist of historic proportions' -- Buhari speaks on Nigeria's victory in P&ID caseNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »

THECABLENG: BREAKING: Kaduna refinery to be ready by Q4 2024, says HeinekenNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng | Read more »