Tinubu reacts to Supreme Court judgement, tells appointees ‘your job is secured’ [VIDEO]

In a video posted by Arise TV, the president addressed his appointees and supporters with reassurance, saying, “Your jobs have been secured.”

The video message comes shortly after the Supreme Court’s decision to affirm President Tinubu’s victory, concluding a period of legal challenges and controversies surrounding his election. President Tinubu’s assurance to his appointees is seen as a gesture of confidence and stability within his administration, providing job security to those who serve in critical positions.

President Tinubu was represented at the apex court by his chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and his son, Seyi.VIDEO: President Tinubu Reactions after Supreme Court Judgment upheld his Victory. “Your Jobs has been secured” PBAT to his Appointees. 😂I make a comment before concerning this case that the is not going to entertain this because of its jurisdiction but poeple were mucking me now I hope they will believe me. headtopics.com

