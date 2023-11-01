Tinubu raises panel on Police legal framework

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, hinted this to reporters at the State House, Abuja, after the confirmation of Kayode Egbetokun as Inspector General of Police (IG) by the National Police Council. According to Mohammed, the Council’s meeting and the confirmation process led to extended deliberations concerning the police force.

Bala said the committee consists of the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, and Chairman of the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, all collaborating on a shared agenda to ensure the comprehensive overhaul of the Nigeria Police.

He said: “The confirmation of the IG prompted further discussion on the Nigeria Police Force, and the President has formed a special committee to look at all the gaps in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, with a view to bring harmony and synergy.”

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun noted that Egbetoken harped on professionalism, community policing and adequate funding for the Nigerian Police Force. According to him, the NPC observed that no meaningful reforms have happened in the Force since its creation in 1861.Speaking before his confirmation, Adedeji promised to improve the data mining capacity of the FIRS to make appropriate tax decisions.

Adedeji also promised to look into the Federal Government Tax Credit Scheme, which grants some corporations tax holiday in exchange for the provision of infrastructure. He promised to introduce policies that would increase the nation’s revenue.

