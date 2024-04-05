Tinubu Optimistic About Nigeria's Economy

Tinubu spoke on Wednesday night when he hosted members of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) presidential campaign council and the independent campaign council to Iftar at the State House in Abuja. Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, in a statement on Thursday, quoted the president as saying that his economic reforms, which seemed stiff in the beginning, have begun to pay off. “The economy is looking much better.

Yes, we have challenges of inflation, but we will bring it down,” Tinubu said.“When the exchange rate was going haywire, it looked like we were asleep, but we worked on it diligently, and it is going down; it is getting better. “Borrowing was higher a year ago, but today, we are reengineering the financial landscape, and our revenue is expanding. And we are taking up our sovereignty and earning our respect back in the comity of nation

