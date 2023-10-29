Tinubu, Obasanjo, Abiodun, others mourn Alaba Lawson

, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun joined many other Nigerians yesterday to mourn the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson who passed on in the early hours of yesterday.

Mourning the death of the late businesswoman via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, President Tinubu described her as an enterprising, courageous, astute and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

In a release issued by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, he said the late educationist and industrialist contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria in general. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday, Abiodun said: “The passing of Chief (Mrs) Alaba Lawson is without doubt a shocking development. But we are consoled by her sterling record of service to humanity and unblemished contributions to the development of Ogun State. headtopics.com

“Whether as the first female president of NACCIMA; chairman of the board of the Governing Council, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ogun State; Otun Iyalode of the Egba Christians or the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief (Mrs) Lawson was the quintessential definition of a pacesetter. She was thoroughly accomplished and distinguished.

Recalling the last time the late Chief Mrs. Lawson, in her capacity as Iyalode of Yorubaland, led other women and groups from across the Southwest to his Alarere residence to felicitate him on his ascension to the Olubadan throne, Oba Balogun described her death as a monumental loss to the Yoruba race in particular and Nigeria in general. headtopics.com

