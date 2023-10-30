Tinubu, Northern Govs, Others Mourn Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland

on the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Majesty, Dr. Ado Ibrahim.Palace sources in Lokoja told LEADERSHIP that he died in an Abuja hospital where he had been receiving treatment for age-related ailment and will be buried in line with Islamic rites.

Tinubu asked the people of Kogi State to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late monarch.On their part, governors of the 19 northern states expressed their heartfelt condolences over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

“The late monarch’s legacy of peace, honor, unity, and the preservation of cultural heritage will continue to inspire and guide the Ebira race, the Northern region and Nigeria as a whole for generations to come”. headtopics.com

The Northern Governors’ Forum chairman prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the late monarch and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus. He said ACF had been hit lately with so many deaths particularly of key elders of Arewa who have been answering the Creator’s calls and succumbing to death.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari , commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland. headtopics.com

He commiserated with the family of the late Ohinoyi prayed God to forgive and grant him forgiveness eternal rest. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen expressed sadness over the demise of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

Similarly, national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, expressed shock over the demise of the late Ohinoyi.

