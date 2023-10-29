Tinubu Mourns ‘Peace-Loving’ Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland

President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the government and people of Kogi State over the passing of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr. Ado Ibrahim.

Channels Television reports that the later Ibrahim died in the early hours of Sunday. He was aged 95.The president in a condolence message by his media aide, Ajuri Ngelale, described the traditional ruler as a peace-loving man. He said Ohinoyi’s death was a painful one.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication.“He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise. May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” the president prayed. headtopics.com

Tinubu urged the good people of the state to take solace in the legacy of peace and fellowship left behind by the late traditional ruler.

