Tinubu ‘ll work with Atiku, Obi, if… — Marafa

Former senator representing Zamfara Central senatorial district, Kabiru Marafa, dropped this hint at the weekend in Abuja, while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court had last Thursday, dismissed the appeals filed by both the presidential candidates of the PDP and the LP against the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

He said: “I am not Mr. President but I like the way you put the question ‘do you think’? I know Mr. President is a politician and he knows the game very well. “Their behaviour from Thursday, I think, will determine what the president will do. If they take the judgment with open hearts and extend a hand of friendship to Mr. President, I know the president will want to work with everybody. headtopics.com

He asserted that the former rivals must bury their differences and work together for the sake of the country, saying with the challenges in the land, the president would require all hands on deck to succeed.Presidential Poll: S’Court to hear Atiku, Obi’s case against Tinubu next Monday

“So, we need all hands on deck now. It is over. They have done what they are supposed to have done. The constitution gives them inherent rights to challenge the victory. But with the verdict of the apex court, the battle is over. headtopics.com

“When I lost election, I congratulated the person who defeated me. I also promised that the best thing I can give the people of Zamfara Central is to cooperate with whoever they choose to be their senator to move the zone forward, because they elected me twice and I won convincingly in the two elections.

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕

Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support Tinubu Read more ⮕

Supreme Court Judgment: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi spark fresh controversyThe Supreme Court judgment upholding the election of President Bola Tinubu has left lawyers divided on whether election cases should be concluded before the swearing-in of elected officials. Read more ⮕

Wike Has Proved His Mettle, Accept Tinubu's Olive Branch, Faringado Tells Atiku, ObiA young politician, Umar Faringado Kazaure, on Saturday, bared his mind on the apex court's judgement which revalidated the victory of President Bola Tinubu Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi must commit to uniting Nigeria, says Olawepo-HashimNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕