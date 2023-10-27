“Tinubu is your president” – Former PDP senator tells Aisha Yesufu, other Nigerians

A former senator elected on the platform of the PDP, Ben Murray-Bruce, has reacted to the actions of some aggrieved Nigerians following the outcome of the Supreme Court’s judgement on the 2023 presidential election.

The court’s verdict generated mixed reactions on social media with some notable Nigerians, including rights activist Aisha Yesufu, declaring that Tinubu was not their president. “As long as you call yourself a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you do not have ‘your’ President. Nigeria has a President, and whether you like it or not, he presides over you as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Head of the State,” the former senator declared

“It is only right, fitting, and sportsmanly for both Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to congratulate President Bola Tinubu for his victory in the #NigerianElections2023. “Disunity also cost them this election. If they allow it to repeat itself a third time, they are done.” headtopics.com

