Tinubu felicitates Justice Ayoola at 90

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated renowned jurist and retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Emmanuel Ayoola, on his 90th birthday.described the foremost retired justice as a trailblazer and a fine example of integrity and honour in Nigeria’s judiciary.

He said: “Justice Ayoola is among the pace-setters of the Nigerian judiciary. He is renowned for his discipline, diligence, honour, and unwavering integrity.“He is one of those distinguished jurists whose hard work, brilliance, fortitude, and patriotism built and strengthened the Nigerian judiciary.”Justice Ayoola retired from the Supreme Court in 2003. He served as the Chief Justice of the Gambia from 1983 to 1992 and was Vice President of the World Judges Association in 1991.

Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!! Breaking News: Salaries can now be paid in US Dollars; you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦10.2million) monthly. Foreign companies are here to provide opportunities. Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */ headtopics.com

Read more:

TheNationNews »

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

It’s justice for all Nigerians, says Tinubu after Supreme Court rulingPresident Bola Tinubu has said the judgement of the Supreme Court that affirmed his victory in the presidential election on February 25, was the justice for all Nigerian people. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Tinubu scored highest votes in 2023 election, says Justice Inyang OkoroThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Tinubu scored highest votes in 2023 election, says Justice Inyang Okoro Read more ⮕

Supreme Court verdict: Justice has been servedThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court verdict: Justice has been served - Tinubu Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INECThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu appoints nine new REC for INEC Read more ⮕

Breaking: Tinubu appoints nine INEC Resident Electoral CommissionersTinubu has approved the appointment of nine (9) new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission Read more ⮕