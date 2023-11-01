Tinubu declares war on sharp practices in mining sector

Speaking on the conference theme: “Towards a just transition,” President Tinubu said the country’s natural resources must be mobilised for development. The President urged the governors to forge a common front with the Federal Government to increase mining’s contribution to the economy.According to a statement by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, the President advised them against interfering in the legitimate businesses of licensed operators.

He noted the relevance of the event to the administration’s resolve to diversify the energy sources, promote renewable energy and implement energy efficiency measures.“At the heart of this summit, we find the idea of a ‘just transition.’ This concept calls for us to ensure that as we shift towards more sustainable practices in natural resource development and energy production, no one is left behind.

“The just transition demands that we address the social and economic challenges that may arise from shifting away from traditional energy sources. “Africa must adopt policies that provide a safety net for those who might be negatively affected by this transition,” Alake said.

Dignitaries at the event included Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaib Audu, Minister of Environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Mary Ogbe; Chairman of Mosra Energy, Olukayode Ramos, among others.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate himThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: Atiku fails to congratulate Tinubu, says history will vindicate him

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: BREAKING: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of StaffThe Nation Newspaper BREAKING: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff – Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution WikeThe Nation Newspaper Rivers Impeachment crisis: Clark urges Tinubu to caution Wike

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warnsThe Nation Newspaper Don’t come to FEC meeting unless invited, Tinubu warns

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: Tinubu: DisCos undercapitalized by N2tr, calls for recapitalizationThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu: DisCos undercapitalized by N2tr, calls for recapitalization

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕

THENATIONNEWS: UPDATED: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of StaffThe Nation Newspaper UPDATED: I have absolute confidence in my Chief of Staff – Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews | Read more ⮕