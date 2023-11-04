Tinubu Calls for Government Support to MSMEs at Lagos International Trade Fair

Tinubu said this at the 2023 Edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Friday in Lagos.He was represented by Mrs Lucia Shittu, Chief Executive Officer, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB). Recognising the vital role that MSMEs play in the Nigerian economy, Tinubu stressed the government’s responsibility to support these businesses, considering that they are the lifeblood of economic prosperity.

“We would continue to create policies, provide access to finance and capacity building initiatives that will empower these enterprises to reach new heights of success,” he said. Tinubu, however, emphasised the need for MSMEs to embrace technology, innovation and adapt to evolving consumer demands. By doing so, he said, Nigerian MSMEs would be better positioned not just as participants in the global marketplace, but as leaders and innovators, setting the pace for others to follow. “Let us forge ahead, with determination, resilience, and a shared vision for a Nigeria that stands tall on the world stage,” he said. In his remarks, Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, said the event’s theme showed the importance of businesses connecting, knowing fully well that no business organisation could survive on its ow

