Tinubu, Buhari salute ex- Head of Service

and former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed grief over the death of Alhaji Adamu Fika, elder statesman and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

President Tinubu recalled the salient roles he played in nurturing the enduring institution responsible for the articulation and implementation of public policies at a trying time for the Federal Civil Service.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President said the late Fika’s contributions both as Head of Service and chairman of different civil service reform panels were indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history. headtopics.com

“Alhaji Adamu Fika’s life of service to Nigeria saw him hold various important positions, before his elevation to the Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; a post he held until his retirement,” the President said.

Condoling with the government and people of Yobe State, President Tinubu said Alhaji Fika left behind a legacy of accomplishments, integrity, passion for service, and commitment worthy of emulation by public servants and other compatriots.Former president Buhari, in a condolence message sent to the deceased’s relatives and the government and people of Yobe State by his Spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he has lost a remarkable friend, adviser and a dependable ally. headtopics.com

“Dr. Fika’s ascent from humble beginnings to his leadership role in the affairs of the nation, rising to the post of the Head of Service is a testament to his unparalleled determination and dedication to public service.

“Dr. Fika’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many in his native Fika, in the Northern states where he served as the Secretary of the Interim Common Services Agency (ICSA), which saw the peaceful transfer and division of assets of the former six northern states and as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the country at large. headtopics.com

