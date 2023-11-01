Tinubu budgets N5bn for presidential yacht, N5.5bn for Nigerian students’ loan

The government also plans to spend another N2.9 billion on Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) for the Presidential Villa, and another N2.9 billion to replace operational vehicles for the presidency. This is the latest in the extravagant spending by the Nigerian government despite its continuous plea to Nigerians to endure the current hardship caused by the removal of petrol subsidy, which has led to a hike in the price of commodity goods by more than 300 per cent.a 2022 model of Toyota Landcruiser Prado Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) to its members.

Meanwhile, the law also stipulates the constitution of a special 11-man committee chaired by the CBN governor, a secretary to be appointed by the chairperson. It is unclear whether this committee has been constituted or not.

Also listed are: the Chairman, the National Universities Commission (NUC), a representative of the forum of university vice-chancellors, a representative of the forum of polytechnic rectors and forum of provosts of all colleges of education in the country.

From its inception, the bill, now an Act, has generated controversy with some sections of the public accusing the government of attempts to wash its hand off the funding of tertiary institutions. The institutions are chronically underfunded, leading to disputes between the government and staff unions.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

