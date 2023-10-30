Tinubu, Barau, Abbas, Ganduje mourn late Ohinoyi of Ebira

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, described the late monarch as ‘peace-loving, affable, and cerebral’.

It reads: “The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen described the late monarch as ‘a unifier who worked for the peace of the nation’. He commiserated with the people and government of Kogi State, saying the life of the late monarch was a great example for Nigerians to follow. headtopics.com

Deputy President of the Senate Barau Jibrin, in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, described the late Ado Ibrahim as an outstanding promoter of peace and unity.Ohinoyi of Ebira’s death, a painful loss – Tinubu

“There is no doubt that the Ohinoyi was a man of integrity who spoke his mind and was always ready to defend the truth. He was a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who worked for the peace and development of the nation.National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, said the deceased’s was a testimony of his resilience, wisdom, and dedication to tradition. headtopics.com

A statement by his media aide, Edwin Olofu, described the first-class monarch as 'a father figure who lived his life for the growth of Ebiraland in particular, Kogi State, and Nigeria in general'.

