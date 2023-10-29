Tinubu, Atiku, Obi must commit to uniting Nigeria, says Olawepo-Hashim

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi must commit themselves to the task of uniting Nigeria.Last Thursday, a seven-member panel of the apex court led by Inyang Okorothe appeals of Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Obi.

The supreme court affirmed the verdict of the presidential petition tribunal that upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.Reacting to the development, Olawepo-Hashim said the legal disputes raised by Obi and Atiku will enrich the country’s democracy and electoral processes.“Although the legal challenges to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election have come and gone, rounding up with the verdict of the supreme court on sundry appeals on October 26,” he said.

“The dogged but civil challenges mounted by the duo after the election are important contributions to our democracy and will enrich our jurisprudence. “Both the winner and those whose petitions did not succeed at the courts must now commit themselves as leaders to the important tasks of uniting the country.“They must secure the nation, rescue the economy, and improve the welfare of our people.” headtopics.com

Olawepo-Hashim asked the opposition parties to embrace unity in order to remain relevant in the country’s political arena.Click on the link below to join TheCable Channel on WhatsApp for your Breaking News, Business Analysis, Politics, Fact Check, Sports and Entertainment News!

Atiku, Obi should congratulate President TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Atiku, Obi should congratulate President Tinubu - Ben Murray-Bruce Read more ⮕

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement?The Nation Newspaper Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: What next after judgement? Read more ⮕

APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincinglyThe Nation Newspaper APGA to Obi, Atiku: Tinubu won convincingly Read more ⮕

Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, ObiThe Nation Newspaper Join hands with Tinubu, APGA,LP faction tell Atiku, Obi Read more ⮕

Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Onitiri calls for national reconciliation,urges Atiku, Obi to congratulate Tinubu Read more ⮕

Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Ondo ex-militants urge Atiku, Obi to support Tinubu Read more ⮕