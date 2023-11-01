Tinubu Asks Senate For Early Approval Of External Borrowing Plan

He also requested the confirmation of the appointment of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, alongside 11 other nominees.This is coming a day after the President wrote the National Assembly, seeking the approval of the sum of N2,176,791,286,033 as 2023 supplementary budget to address labour wage adjustments, security and more.
The 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill expeditiously scaled second reading on Tuesday in the House of Representatives and the Senate as lawmakers said it is for the benefit of the country.The President also sent the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) & Fiscal Strategy Paper to both chambers of the National Assembly,
Akpabio, subsequently referred the request to a joint committee on Finance, Appropriations and National Planning and Economic Affairs to review and approve the proposed MTEF ahead of the commencement of the budget preparation.
Nigeria Headlines
