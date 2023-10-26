Tinubu approves N18bn life assurance benefits for families of fallen heroes

has approved N18 billion for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of fallen heroes.

“In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces, and to underscore this government’s commitment to their welfare, I have approved the sum of N18 billion for the payment of their Group Life Assurance.

Mr Tinubu assured that his administration would continue to reposition and strengthen all Nigerian security agencies. “But we will do more. Equally important is the expansion of its services through the establishment of zonal and state offices and regular sensitization programmes. headtopics.com

“I enjoin the leadership of the Nigerian Legion to continue in this spirit and as its Grand Patron, I wish to pledge my full support and that of the federal government.” “The emblem remains a symbol of remembrance and a beacon of hope for a peaceful future in this country.“I therefore wish to call on all Nigerians and non-Nigerians residing in the country, irrespective of their political affiliation or religious belief, to adorn the emblem with pride, and identify with those who laid down their lives for the peace and security of our dear country.”

“For the services they offered to keep our nation together, the president, leading other members of the Federal Executive Council, the service chiefs and the Minister of Defence, commemorate this day every year.” headtopics.com

