Tinubu appoints top EFCC prosecutor, six others as justice minister’s aides

Mr Tinubu deployed the new appointees to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, where they will work under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

An indigene of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Mr Ogundele attended Federal Polytechnic, Bida, and the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja. He also attended Yewa High School and Abesan High School, both in Lagos.

Mr Oloyede obtained an LLB degree from Bayero University Kano. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus, and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar over a decade ago. He subsequently, obtained his LLM degree in International Business and Commercial Law from the University of Manchester in 2012. headtopics.com

While lecturing at the university, he taught courses such as law of contract and law in practice before joining the services of the National Insurance Commission in February, 2015 where he rose to become a Senior Manager at the Legal Unit of the Commission, a position he occupies till date.

He has authored and co-authored several articles in reputable local and international outlets and his quest for knowledge has drawn him back to the academia, as he is presently pursuing a PhD programme at the University of Abuja. headtopics.com

Ms Gafar also had some work experience in Nigeria, according to her profile. She was corporate services manager at the Taleveras Group between 2008 and 2012. She also served as executive assistant to the chief executive officer at the Bagno Limited in Lagos between 2007 and 2008.

Marcus-Obiene’ Fernandez’s profile on the website of Tsedaqah Attorneys describes him as “a commercial and technology dispute resolution (litigation & ADR) specialist”.

Emefiele Resisted Pressure to Pay P&ID $11 Billion – Ex-Attorney GeneralA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

FG outlines Tinubu’s efforts to cushion hardship after Supreme Court verdictThe Federal Government has said that the President Bola Tinubu-led government is ready to move the nation forward without distraction. This is following the Supreme Court judgement that ended in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 presidential election. Read more ⮕

Ex-Minister Gave Fayose N1.2bn For 2014 Governorship Election, EFCC Tells CourtA former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating officer, Abubakar Madaki, on Friday, told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former Read more ⮕

Trouble for Fayose as EFCC reopens his N6.9 billion fraud caseThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reopened the alleged N6.9 billion fraud case against former governor Ayo Fayose. Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints Olaopa chairman Federal Civil Service CommissionPresident Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Prof. Tunji Olaopa as Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, subject to the confirmation of the Senate. Read more ⮕

EFCC arrests, detains Emefiele after regaining freedomThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕