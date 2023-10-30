Tinubu appoints top EFCC prosecutor, six others as justice minister’s aides

Mr Tinubu deployed the new appointees to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, where they will work under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
An indigene of Abeokuta in Ogun State, Mr Ogundele attended Federal Polytechnic, Bida, and the International Institute of Journalism, Abuja. He also attended Yewa High School and Abesan High School, both in Lagos.
Mr Oloyede obtained an LLB degree from Bayero University Kano. He attended the Nigerian Law School, Abuja campus, and was admitted to the Nigerian Bar over a decade ago. He subsequently, obtained his LLM degree in International Business and Commercial Law from the University of Manchester in 2012. headtopics.com
While lecturing at the university, he taught courses such as law of contract and law in practice before joining the services of the National Insurance Commission in February, 2015 where he rose to become a Senior Manager at the Legal Unit of the Commission, a position he occupies till date.
He has authored and co-authored several articles in reputable local and international outlets and his quest for knowledge has drawn him back to the academia, as he is presently pursuing a PhD programme at the University of Abuja. headtopics.com
Ms Gafar also had some work experience in Nigeria, according to her profile. She was corporate services manager at the Taleveras Group between 2008 and 2012. She also served as executive assistant to the chief executive officer at the Bagno Limited in Lagos between 2007 and 2008.
Marcus-Obiene’ Fernandez’s profile on the website of Tsedaqah Attorneys describes him as “a commercial and technology dispute resolution (litigation & ADR) specialist”.
Nigeria Headlines
Ex-Minister Gave Fayose N1.2bn For 2014 Governorship Election, EFCC Tells CourtA former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating officer, Abubakar Madaki, on Friday, told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former Read more ⮕