Tinubu appoints Oyedepo as prosecutor for EFCC, six others

They are meant to function under the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi. The new appointees include: 1. Kamarudeen Ogundele, Special Assistant to the President on Communication and Publicity 2. Hussein Oloyede, Special Assistant on Arbitration, Drafting and Regulations 3.

Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Special Assistant on Financial Crimes and Public Prosecution Compliance. 3. Monsurat Gafar, Special Assistant on Coordination and Intergovernmental Agency Relations 4. Marcus-Obiene Fernández, Special Assistant on Justice Sector Reforms And Ict/Digital and Innovative Technology 5. Ahmed Wada, Special Assistant on Special Duties 6. Tolu Obamuroh, Technical Adviser on Oil and Gas, Arbitration and International Disputes.

