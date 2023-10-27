Tinubu appoints new leadership team for federal civil service commission

(2) Dr Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)(4) Dr Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)(8) Ms Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)(12) Dr Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)
Section 154 of the Constitution empowers the president to appoint the chairman and members, one of the 14 Federal Executive Bodies. A statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday in Abuja, said upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from 30 November, following the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership on 29 November.
