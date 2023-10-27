Tinubu Appoints New Federal Civil Service Commission Leadership Team

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twelve persons to serve in the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).According to a statement by President Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, the appointment of the members into the Commission is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.

He said that upon confirmation, the new FCSC leadership is expected to commence work with effect from November 30, 2023, following the expiration of tenure of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and membership on November 29, 2023.

Read more:

channelstv »

Tinubu appoints Oyebamiji as NIWA MD, Ukeyima as shippers' council CEONigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu appoints resident electoral commissioners for Lagos, Edo, seven statesNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tinubu Celebrates Legacy Of Patriarch, K.O. TinubuPresident Bola Tinubu has celebrated the life and legacy of the late patriarch of the Tinubu family, Alhaji Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu on the 20th anniversary of Read more ⮕

Atiku vs Tinubu: Supreme Court lacks jurisdiction to admit PDP’s new evidenceThe Supreme Court on Thursday held that it lacked jurisdiction to admit fresh evidence in the appeal of the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal. Read more ⮕

New Energy Commission DG, Mustapha Abdullahi, Assumes OfficeNewly appointed director general of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) Dr Mustapha Abdullahi has assumed office with a promise to vigorously drive Read more ⮕

Democracy Has Triumphed, Deputy Speaker Kalu Hails Tinubu's Supreme Court VictoryDeputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the judgement of the Supreme Read more ⮕