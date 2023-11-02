Tinubu and the journey of Ife Akintunde

When politicians plead something different from what happened at the polling booth, then they want to seize power by default and put democracy in danger. Therefore, each time a presidential election is challenged at the Supreme Court, the court has always sided with the decision of the majority at the polling booths.

Delay in the court process has always been an untidy part of our democracy and it is time this is addressed. During the Second Republic, many cases were still in courts and before the tribunals when the military seized power on December 31, 1983.

Everyone in Nigeria expect Tinubu to perform magic, though his wife, Oluremi, says her husband is not a magician, but the expectation is not misplaced. The gravest danger to the economy and stability of the country is unemployment, which is said to be almost 40 per cent. Therefore, every activity of the government should be directed at creating employment and improving the economy.

One of our leading lights is Ifedayo Akintunde, an engineer, who celebrates his 90th birthday today in Ibadan. He is a holdover from the era when Nigerians were proud of their engineers and engineering feats. He is a former Vice-President of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO). He had served as the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and he is a distinguished fellow of the NSE.

Chief Bola Ige had brought in Akintunde as a member of the Alpha Group, the political Think Tank that we formed to tackle the Abacha dictatorship. Ige was our chairman and I was privileged to serve as the secretary. Akintunde was one of the elders brought in by Uncle Bola Ige to moderate the radicalism of younger members.

