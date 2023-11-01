Tinubu: A democracy icon

Then out of the blue, IBB announced the cancellation of the watershed election. The political temperature rose to the boiling point. According to Nelson Mandela in Long Walk To Freedom, “For to men, freedom in their own land is the pinnacle of their ambitions, from which nothing can turn men of conviction aside.”
Not many may recall that Tinubu was incarcerated for weeks in a cell in Alagbon police station in Lagos, where his colleagues and he were maltreated. They were accused of treason by the Abacha government. The military men later broke into his home in Lagos, ransacked everywhere and carted away his property and vehicles; his mother’s house was equally ransacked; the same treatment meted out to some other democracy fighters.
The president was one of the arrowheads and financiers of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a body demanding return to civil rule. NADECO succeeded in installing Radio Kudirat and Radio Freedom in the fight against military rule in Nigeria.
Tinubu, a leader with such democratic antecedents, is what this nation mostly desires and mostly deserves. Given sufficient time and cooperation across the country, Nigeria will realize its potential under the current administration.
