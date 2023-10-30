Time to get the electoral system right

He has to radically improve on the system he met to ensure that in four years, citizens don’t have to wait for courts to determine winners of elections. He has to radically improve on the system he met to ensure that in four years, citizens don’t have to wait for courts to determine winners of elections.

This is the tradition since 1999, that allows the president to nominate or appoint the chair of INEC as well as fill other sensitive positions. What has been seen is that since the era of former President Obasanjo, certain persons known to show sympathy for ruling parties have been appointed as Resident Electoral Commissioners. In extreme cases, card-carrying members of parties have managed elections in states.

With the reins of office now firmly established in the hands of president Tinubu through the instrumentality of the Supreme Court, this is not the time to gloat. The court has done its best but it can never replace the suffrage that belongs to the people, which ought to be willingly surrendered. Vast sections of the country have no trust in a court delivered mandate. They do not believe what INEC packaged as elections and what the Supreme Court has ruled as a finality. headtopics.com

With what the CSU revelations have unearthed, candidates for elective offices will be more careful when next they fill forms at INEC. Tinubu was always smart and careful, but he left too many trails. The details he submitted to INEC since he began contesting elections have not been consistent, on account of age, primary and secondary schools attended, including the latest discovery that he owns a Higher School Certificate (HSC).

And that’s not all. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are said to have files on Mr. President. Since those files no longer add value to the 2023 presidential election petitions, maybe they should just put the lid on them. But forensic investigators and researchers will not accept that. They want to attain full disclosures. headtopics.com

