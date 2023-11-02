Time to address S’East demands, Ohanaeze tells Tinubu

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation condemned the views of a mere one per cent minority of the Igbo population, who were crying foul over political appointments given to the South East, informing Tinubu to be aware that 99 per cent of the Igbo population “stands firmly” behind the South East Charter of Demands.

“Second, we demand the immediate release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), through a presidential acquittal, before December. The South East region has been plagued by unrest and violence, and releasing Kanu is a crucial step towards restoring peace and stability before the coming Christmas and New Year holidays.”

“The poor state of our roads hampers economic growth and poses a threat to the safety and well-being of our people. It is high time the Federal Government took decisive action to address this issue. “Tinubu must be aware that those individuals calling for more Federal Executive Council (FEC) appointments are employing an old elitist strategy to defraud the Igbo people since the inception of democracy in 1999.

Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) has granted hosting rights to its 43rd yearly Council and 18th Managing Directors' Roundtable to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The gathering of 24 littoral African countries in Lagos, from November 6 to 9, would be declared open by President Bola Tinubu, with the theme: “The…

President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, has stated that the late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (popularly known as Mohbad) was not a member of the body. He clarified that if he were a member, the controversy around his royalties with former record label, Marlian Records, would have been amicably resolved. Okafor…

