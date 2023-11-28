Three traditional rulers die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of three traditional rulers in an auto crash that occurred in Ogbomoso on Friday. Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday, FRSC Sector Commander in Oyo State, Mr Joshua Adekanye, attributed the cause of the auto crash to speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

According to Adekanye, two vehicles involved were a white M/Benz E230 car with registration number ‘OLODOGBO’ and a white Scania Truck with registration number MUS 301 XF. “The injured victims were taken to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso while the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Adekanye said





