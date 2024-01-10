Three Suspects Arrested in Connection with Plateau Attack

The police have arrested three suspected members of a gunrunning syndicate in connection with the December 24 attack on communities in Plateau. Over 100 people were killed in the Christmas Eve attack. President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to find the suspects. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.





85 Suspects Arrested for Sexual Assault and Other Crimes in Borno StateOperatives of the Borno State Police Command have arrested 85 suspects for sexual assault and other criminal activities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, and Biu Local Councils of the state. The criminal activities comprising conspiracy, homicide and robbery were allegedly perpetrated between October 1 and December 31, 2023.

Christmas Eve Massacre in Plateau State Puts Pressure on President Tinubu AdministrationOver 200 people were killed in a massacre on Christmas eve in Plateau State, Nigeria. The continuous attacks and killings in the state have raised concerns about the need for military intervention. The crisis is believed to be related to Fulani herders attempting to claim certain areas.

Dozens killed in Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau StateThe police in Plateau earlier confirmed that at least 96 people were killed in the attacks that occurred on Christmas Eve. Global human rights group, Amnesty International, however, said about 140 people were killed in the attacks. Amnesty International condemned the attacks and called for an investigation of the “inexcusable security lapses that allowed the horrific killing of over 140 people by gunmen across over 20 villages of Bokkos and parts of Barkin-Ladi local government area of Plateau State.” The Christian Association of Nigeria also condemned the attacks, saying “Such acts have no place in our society.” No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks but Plateau has for decades been embroiled in ethnoreligious crises that have claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Tinubu administration vows to seek justice for victims of attacks in Plateau StateThe Tinubu administration promises to ensure justice for victims of attacks in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of Plateau State. Vice President Kashim Shettima visits crisis-ravaged communities to offer condolences and apologize for the recent killings. He vows to stop the killings and ensure the safety of the residents.

Survivors and Eyewitnesses Share Horror Stories of Recent Terrorist Attacks in Plateau StateSurvivors and eyewitnesses of the recent terrorist attacks in Plateau State have told tales of horror in the killings that have drawn general condemnation from within and outside the country.

SERAP Urges ICC Prosecutor to Address Killings in Plateau StateSocio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on ICC Prosecutor, Karim Khan, to issue a statement on the ongoing killings and violations of international law in Plateau State.

