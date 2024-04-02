Three Suspected Thieves Remanded for Terrorising Student Communities in Lokoja

A Chief Magistrate Court in Lokoja has remanded three suspected thieves who were terrorising the student communities of Adakolo, Felele, Bassa Village and Crusher suburb areas of Lokoja, Kogi State capital. They were arrested in connection with the recent attacks on the Student-populated communities and dispossessing them of valuables such as smartphones, computers and other items.

The suspects, Abbas Salisu, Gimba Ibrahim and Mamud Lawal Kwarawho had earlier confessed to having stolen 33 phones. They were arraigned by the Department of State Service before the Chief Magistrate Court in Lokoja on Tuesday. The Prosecuting counsel, Olanrewaju Yahaya filed four-count charges including criminal conspiracy, theft of phones valued at One Million Naira, dishonesty, receiving stolen properties and belonging to a gang of thieves that were stealing the belongings of Students of Kogi State Polytechnic and Federal University Lokoj

