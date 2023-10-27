Three Star Wydad send Enyimba out of AFL

of Morocco continued from where they stopped last week after hammering Enyimba International of Nigeria 3-0 in the second leg of the lucrative African Football League (AFL) played at the Stade Mohammed in Rabat.

The Moroccan had stunned the George Finidi-tutored Enyimba side 1-0 in Uyo last week and despite the 24hours postponement in the second leg tie in Morocco, Enyimba failed to avenge their home loss with another 3-0 thrashing by their host.

