Three robbery suspects remanded for attacking students in Lokoja

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lokoja, on Tuesday remanded three robbery suspects for allegedly attacking and dispossessing students of their belongings in The suspects were arrested and arraigned for terrorising student communities of Adakolo, Felele, Bassa Village and Crusher suburb areas of Lokoja, the confluence city.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of Federal University Lokoja (FUL) were on March 23 and 25, attacked by hoodlums who dispossessed them of their valuables such as smart phones, computers and other items. The three suspects – Abbas Salisu, Gimba Ibrahim and Mamud Lawal Kwara – were arraigned by the Department of State Security Service (DSS). The suspects had earlier confessed to have stolen 33 phones during interrogation by the DSS before their arrangement at the court in Lokoj

