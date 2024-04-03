Three Kidnappers Arrested in Lagos

The Police in Lagos have confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in the Ijanikin area of the state. The Zonal Public Relations Officer (ZPRO), SP. Umma Ayuba confirmed the arrest in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos. She gave the names of the suspects as Samuel Kwasi, 64, Monday Unachukwu, 24, and Freeman Ekpebo, 23.

The ZPPRO said operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, raided the kidnappers’ hideout at the Ijanikin area, arrested the syndicate, and rescued two victims in a swift operation. She said that the suspects had kidnapped two persons and demanded N150 million. “On March 26, at 6 p.m., a resident of Millionaire Estate, Oniru, Lagos, reported the kidnap of her 10-year-old son, maid, (names withheld for security reasons), and driver, Mr Samuel Kwasi, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. “She further revealed that the kidnappers demanded N150 million ranso

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We’re fully ready for state police in Lagos – Attorney GeneralThe Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), says the state is fully ready for state police...

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

State police: We’re fully ready to go in Lagos–Attorney GeneralThe Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro (SAN), says the state is fully ready for state police, only waiting for whistle to be blown for the creation.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General“I agree with people who are afraid that the state police can be hijacked by some politicians. But...'

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Police arrest 2 students for alleged self-kidnap in LagosTwo students have been arrested for allegedly faking their own kidnap. The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the arrest on Thursday. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told NAN that the suspects also demanded $100,000 (about N150 million) ransom from their parents.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Four arrested as police raid fake alcoholic drinks factory in LagosNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Police arrest four producers of fake alcoholic drinks in LagosPolice Command has confirmed the arrest of four persons who are into the production of fake aIcoholic drinks in Lagos state

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »