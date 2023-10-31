Three Bandits Killed As Troops Raid Hideouts In Kebbi, Zamfara

The troops descended on the terrorists’ enclaves at Dansadau, Mai Tukunya, and Babban Doka villages which have been the hideouts for Dogo Gide in Zamfara state. During the incursion, the combat-ready troops dominated Yau Sarkin Pawa House of Dogo Gide, searched the house, and destroyed it.

Items recovered from the Dogo Gide’s house include a tailoring factory for sewing various military and other security agencies uniforms, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs); a mini pharmacy suspected to be used for treatment of wounded terrorists, five operational motorcycles and sewing machines among other items which were set ablaze instantly.

The gallant troops of the OPHD further advanced for aggression against the terrorist bandits and cleared Malele, Mutunji, Kwana, Kamatso, Kememe, and Kango villages being used as hideouts for the terrorists.

Similarly, the troops also discovered and cleared bandits hideouts at Koli, Bakin Dutse and Farin Ruwa villages where four motorcycles and mobile phones used by the terrorists were discovered and destroyed instantly.

